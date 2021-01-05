Editor:

Since the election, with Joe Biden winning by a far greater margin than Trump won in 2016, Trump supporters are crying like their cult leader, that the election was rigged. If it was, why didn't the Democrats have the predicted "Blue Wave," and win more seats in the House, instead of losing nine seats, or more Senate seats?

The pollsters were wrong again, but only by the margin that Biden would win by. Perhaps Trump is getting pointers from his buddy Putin on what he would do in this situation? The difference is this is not Russia! We have a Democracy and a Constitution which Donald Trump took an oath on to protect and defend!

Some Trumpers are trying to judge Joe Biden about his beliefs as a Catholic. First, religion has no place in politics. Christ himself said: " Judge not, lest ye be judged," also, He said "Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God, the things that are God's."

Marvin D. Myszka

North Port


