Editor:
A recent letter (2-3-2021) demonstrates one viewpoint's desire to have it all its own way.
The writer claimed an “investigation found no evidence Trump colluded with Russia,” ignoring that it found multiple instances of obstruction of justice which served to obscure the outcome.
The writer claimed we need “election irregularities to be investigated,” ignoring the facts that Trump’s own DOJ investigated all accusations presented to it and no Trump attorney presented anything of merit in court. Trump prophesied his lie about a legitimate election, and from that all doubts followed.
The writer claimed that the MSM and Democrats worked to “destroy an administration which when you think about it is an insurrection,” ignoring the huge difference between investigations and peaceful protest on one side and a huge lie about election fraud and violence on the other.
The writer claimed that in the deadly Capitol insurrection “no elected representative was harmed” (despite being terrorized) and conveniently forgot cries of “Hang Mike Pence” and threats against Nancy Pelosi. The writer also ignored that Trump watched approvingly on live camera feed and spoke only several hours later about his “love” for the “special people” who did the killing and made the threats. Trump had to be appealed to again to ask his “special people” to stop.
The writer complained about “identity politics,” while ignoring the original ‘identity politics’ (heterosexual white male) that have made advocacy for everyone else necessary. Trumpism demonstrates what happens when the original ‘identity politics’ runs amok and tries to have it all its own way.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
