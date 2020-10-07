Editor:

I am an independent voter. I spend a lot of time understanding candidate platforms and accomplishments. So when I see letter from readers such as "Bud" questioning Trump's ability to negotiate, I question how much homework "Bud" has done.

Negotiation requires both parties be willing to negotiate. Democrats have no interest in getting a stimulus package before the election. "Negotiations" are not occurring.

As for Trump's negotiating ability, the record speaks for itself. He's negotiated Bahrain and UAE to recognize Isreal. That is a stupendous accomplishment with far ranging consequences. He signed the Save our Seas Act, allowed drug imports from Canada to lower domestic prices coupled with a bill to requires hospitals to disclose costs of care allowing patients to shop for services, passed the First Step Act, increased funding to HBCUs, Created new Opportunity Zone Initiatives to rebuild inner cities. I could go on.

Is Trump a jerk? You bet. But I don't care. I've worked for jerks that got stuff done. That's what matters. I only consider accomplishments. And as an independent voter, I have to say that Trump's accomplishments are actually quite impressive. He is a good negotiator, when both sides want to negotiate.

Kevin Weber

Port Charlotte

