Editor:
I am an independent voter. I spend a lot of time understanding candidate platforms and accomplishments. So when I see letter from readers such as "Bud" questioning Trump's ability to negotiate, I question how much homework "Bud" has done.
Negotiation requires both parties be willing to negotiate. Democrats have no interest in getting a stimulus package before the election. "Negotiations" are not occurring.
As for Trump's negotiating ability, the record speaks for itself. He's negotiated Bahrain and UAE to recognize Isreal. That is a stupendous accomplishment with far ranging consequences. He signed the Save our Seas Act, allowed drug imports from Canada to lower domestic prices coupled with a bill to requires hospitals to disclose costs of care allowing patients to shop for services, passed the First Step Act, increased funding to HBCUs, Created new Opportunity Zone Initiatives to rebuild inner cities. I could go on.
Is Trump a jerk? You bet. But I don't care. I've worked for jerks that got stuff done. That's what matters. I only consider accomplishments. And as an independent voter, I have to say that Trump's accomplishments are actually quite impressive. He is a good negotiator, when both sides want to negotiate.
Kevin Weber
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.