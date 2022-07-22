Trump is solely responsible for the unprecedented multifaceted effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Despite millions of taxpayer’s monies spent looking for fraud, there is absolutely no evidence that it occurred at a significant level.
Thanks to the congressional investigation of this effort, we now know that the DOJ and the White House lawyer had told Trump that there was no such evidence, but he continued to lie about it, which has created huge anger and divisiveness from both those who believe his lies as well as those that know the truth. We have never had a president who tries to sow such discord among our citizens, specifically for his own personal and financial benefit.
The January 6 investigation is an investigation and not a trial. There is no defense at this point. The GOP wanted to appoint two congressmen who were involved in this crime, and they were logically excluded. The GOP subsequently refused to appoint any other of its members, although two courageous Republicans did volunteer to join.
It is unfortunate that the GOP has become, to some degree, a Trump worshipping cult. Trump is conning America with his dishonesty. He is also the first president in more than a century to fail to attend the inauguration of his successor. Shameful.
Finally, contrary to public opinion, U.S. crude oil production has increased from 10.9 to 11.9 million barrels per day since Biden became president. His policies are not the reason for higher gas prices.
