The United State’s Democratic Republic and our freedom is on life support.
Yale history professor Timothy Snyder’s book, "On Tyranny," lays out frightening parallels between the German Republic’s fall to a Nazi madman and what’s currently happening in America. He details the steps of how Hitler turned the German Republic into an authoritarian dictatorship in an amazingly short time. These steps are virtually identical to those Trump has taken.
Snyder’s listed final step shows how very close America is to a complete takeover.
Snyder writes,“When the pro-leader paramilitary and the official police and military intermingle, the end has come.”
Trump commandeered the Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security to form the basis of his paramilitary army that reports only to him. He unleashed his heavily-armed paramilitary on Portland initiating violence by arresting peaceful protestors without cause or any explanation.
Trump further announced he’s sending troops to many major American cities to quash dissent, noting these cities’ mayors were “liberal Democrats.” He’s turned American cities into war zones in order to further divide America by falsely labeling protesters as enemies of America.
Trump wants credit for saving America from this fictional enemy. Dictators need a perceived enemy to keep their subjects united. These unconstitutional deployments of Trump’s paramilitary forces are a preview of what to expect from a Trump second term to suppress any disagreement with his dictatorial edicts. The United States Constitution and laws will become irrelevant.
Americans don't want or need a tyrant. Vote Biden.
Frank Roeske
Englewood
