Imagine for a moment. It is December 8, 1941 and Donald Trump is president of the United States of America. Maybe this is how that iconic speech by President Franklin D. Roosevelt might have gone if it was Donald Trump speaking...
"Yesterday, December 7, 1941, a date that will live in infamy... was really no big deal. A couple of suckers and losers who are in the United States Army, Navy and Marines got hurt in Hawaii. That place isn't even a state but many people don't know that. I think some other service people (suckers and losers) might have gotten hurt in Arizona too because one of my wimpy admirals said something about Arizona. I don't know what Arizona has to do with Hawaii. These people in the Armed Forces aren't very smart. I mean what do they get out of it? What's in it for them? It's probably the only job that they can get.
"So trust me. I'm like a really smart guy. Go to work, go to school, I'm making America great again. What have you got to lose?"
John Sebesta
Punta Gorda
