It's hard to believe what is happening in our country. After a legal, definitive election that brought Joe Biden victory, Donald Trump is trying to nullify the will of the people by bringing in his attorney general, William Barr, to drum up false claims of "irregularities" and voter fraud.
This is unprecedented - Trump is behaving like a spoiled 2-year-old throwing a temper tantrum when he doesn't get his way.
How can anyone still support him and his lies and cheating? He obviously doesn't care how divisive he is and how much he is hurting our country. He only cares about himself.
He is an embarrassment to this country, and I look forward to his exit on January 20th and a return to normalcy, decency and truth.
Carol Finkel
Port Charlotte
