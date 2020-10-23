Editor:
Some in the self-proclaimed pro-life party are being anything but protective of human life. During the current health crisis, elderly Americans, and those with compromised immune systems (cancer treatment, lung disease) remain among the most vulnerable.
The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus deaths worldwide. President Trump’s lies are no longer about trivial matters like the size of the inaugural crowd. His contempt for truth and competence is more dangerous which is why his many lies have led to so many unnecessary deaths
Here is a brief summary of presidential statements and the date they were said: “We have it totally under control,” March 4; “Anybody that needs a test gets a test and the tests are beautiful,” March 6; “We’re the federal government. We’re not supposed to stand on the street corners doing testing,” April 6; “The virus within a couple of days is going to be down close to zero,” February 26; “One day it’s like a miracle it will disappear,” Feb 27; “Stock market starting to look very good to me,” February 24; “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators,” March 26; “Nobody would’ve ever thought a thing like this could have happened,” March 26; “No, I’m not concerned at all,” March 7; Just stay calm. It will go away,” March 10; “I don’t take responsibility at all,” March 13.
All this from a showman who regards everything, even a mountain of corpses, as a stage.
Vote for Joe Biden.
Connie Payne
Punta Gorda
