Editor:

Where is our outrage? Donald Trump is now trying to undermine the votes of 161 million U.S. citizens. With no evidence he is claiming that our votes are not legitimate.

This is a disgrace. It is a violation against every American who believes in freedom and justice. It is a smack in the face to every veteran who fought to support American ideals. It is a smack in the face to every immigrant whoever came to these shores because they believed that the U.S. was governed by the law and democracy.

Trump’s behavior is not acceptable. It is a disgrace. We, as citizens, need to stand up and call every senator and every congressman and tell them that our votes count. We must demand that Trump concede now. Our freedom and democracy is at stake.

Geraldine Denecke

Englewood

