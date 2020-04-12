Editor:
A reminder! One person in a crowd could infect 10 people and each of the infected ones could infect 10 more and so on.
The president's daily broadcast labeled an information program is in reality campaigning. Boasting, exaggerations and telling ridicules lies, misinforming the people and putting more folks in harm’s way. Actually accusing hospitals of stealing surgical mask and accusing governors of falsifying medical needs.
Ignorant claims. He knows better what hospitals need in medical equipment. He claims he has 10,000 respirators for and emergency. This is ridiculous. This is an emergency. People are dying because of a for need medical equipment.
Clearly, the man’s ego is killing people. Please stay home and follow doctor’s guidelines.
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.