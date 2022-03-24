Now that we have been able to watch a dictator murder Ukrainians and see the still-warm bodies on television, we are all witnesses. Trump sabotaged Ukrainian President Zelensky and didn’t care about the consequences. The man has no soul.
People here have been writing about the dangers of autocrats who don’t respect truth, honesty and civil order. Yet, some writers still suggest that Donald Trump is being treated unfairly and we should leave him alone. Why, so he can sideswipe the system again to be re-elected and tank the country?
On the planet that I live on, I see this bumbling idiot still working hard to lie about the last election, January 6, and encourage violent behavior that he believes advances his self-centered interests. Most ‘adults’ who still admire him must have a strange tolerance for dishonesty, or cognitive dissonance issues that don’t’ allow the truth to penetrate their thoughts.
Limiting your “news” to Fox so-called news makes you ignorant of world events, particularly as they pertain to Trump. A lot of the damage he has done is not correctable with some people. Are you one of them?
If a relative of yours admired tyrants, criminals and deadbeats like Trump does, would you think they were a genius, or would you suggest counseling? At this stage, I say forget about hopeless Trumpers. The Donald Trumps of the world are causing the most global turmoil, manipulating people, promoting violence and taking a wrecking ball to human values.
