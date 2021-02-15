Editor:
On Feb. 9 a letter was published espousing that we will never truly know whether Trump was re-elected. All of the proclamations that there was no fraud in the election were chalked up to gaslighting and that there were many unexplained irregularities in ballot handling.
Chief of these is the security video from Georgia showing boxes pulled from under tables, and ballots contained therein counted. The problem with this is that the whole video was not shown. Viewing the video prior to the boxes being taken from under the tables shows that it was late in the evening and the workers decided to wrap up and continue counting the next day. They boxed up, sealed the remainder of the ballots and placed them under the tables.
Shortly thereafter supervisors decided that the ballot counters should continue through the evening so they then went to the tables, removed the boxes and continued counting. Of course, those that are seeking to foment confusion only show the video starting with the removal of the boxes. Gaslighting indeed.
Other alleged instances of fraud are some affidavits showing identical vote counts occurring with impossibly remote mathematical odds. The Trump supporters submitted all of these affidavits in 60-plus lawsuits and in every case they were dismissed as being non-probative, irrelevant, or without merit, often by judges appointed by Trump.
It is clear that from an election that was examined and certified to great depth, we know exactly who won the 2020 election: Joseph Biden.
David L. Rose
Englewood
