Yesterday, January 6, 2021, a day that will live in infamy, the very bedrock of America democracy was suddenly and deliberately attacked by forces of the cult of Trump. This treasonous attack was a blatant attempt to overthrow our republic and keep Trump in office, even though he lost the election.
The president of the United States sent his mob to overthrow our government. There is no way to excuse that.
The courts represent the branch of government that best stood against tyranny. Trump brought 60 lawsuits trying to overturn the vote of Americans.
The courts rejected every suit based on facts.
We must commend those Republicans in congress who finally chose to defend the constitution. Of course, 121 Republican House members and 6 Republican senators voted with the mob, and against democracy, even after the insurrection. This was was the greatest challenge our nation has faced since the Civil War and those members of Congress absolutely failed their oath to the Constitution.
We have seen how fragile American democracy is. One man could have undone over 200 years of sacrifice from Americans.
We must learn from this sedition. We can't allow hate, bigotry, lies and a cult leader's thirst for absolute power ever again threaten our republic.
Charles Goodman
North Port
