Editor:
Trump is claiming that "he alone" created the best U.S. economy ever, and that he can revive it to be even better. The Democratic House passed a bilateral $6 trillion relief bill, and has proposed an additional $3 trillion bill for support of all states and to facilitate tracking of Covid-19. If our economy was so good, why is so much relief needed?
The truth is that most Americans have been living paycheck to paycheck, just surviving without paid leave or 401-K plans. Most of the big money has been pocketed by the top 1%. So we have again given financial aid to many large corporations and rely on them to give salaries to all their workers. The reality is that when big business is not making good money, they will cut payrolls.
Republicans now are questioning the pending $3 trillion bill, so needed state funding is in jeopardy, as is Covid-19 tracking. Folks, we have to live with this bug for months. It is not going to magically disappear. Even today there are shortages of personal protection supplies.
Trump has been dishonest about testing from the onset, and is only concerned about his re-election.
Don Skaggs
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.