Poor President Trump. His mentor, Vladimir Putin, urged him to "dominate the streets" when the BLM demonstrations got too close to the White House and the Secret Service rushed him into the bunker downstairs.
Putin used Russian troops in Ukraine wearing no identification. They took over Crimea and eastern Ukraine. So Trump saw to it that the enforcers he brought to Washington also had no ID. Trump got his photo op at St. John's Church.
He now plans to send unmarked troops to cities run by Democrats. He is ignoring the 130 other cities that have had BLM demonstrations every night since George Floyd died.
Portland was the first foray outside the capitol for Trump to use what are now being called "little green men." They faced off with peaceful demonstrators around a federal building full of graffiti. They "dominated the street" with tear gas and grabbed people and drove them away in unmarked cars. The next night, a retired Navy Seal, confronted the feds. He asked them if they believed in the oath they took to defend the Constitution. They tried to knock him down with batons and when that didn't work, they broke his hand and pepper-sprayed him.
The next night, the "Wall of Moms" formed an arm-linked line between the protesters (their kids) and the soldiers. Tear gas. The following night, Trump's little green men were met by "Dads with Leaf Blowers."
Trump still hasn't got the video for his political ads so he is sending little green men to Chicago.
Jerry Eckert
Port Charlotte
