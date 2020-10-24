Editor:
I recall a Sunday school lesson from long ago. A house built upon sand will not stand a storm. Rather, build upon a rock. Not the Trump house; it rests upon the sands of narcissism, racism, xenophobia, dishonesty, ignorance and incivility and quite possibly a “learning deficiency.”
In our COVID storm his house did not stand. As the storm clouds rolled upon our horizon, he ridiculed scientists and others who warned of trouble ahead; he called them a hoax. He lied. A good leader leads by example; Trump refuses to do so. As infections and death swept across America, he said he was not responsible. Now he says “it is what it is.” It is time to listen to Science.
A policeman shoots a black man in the back seven times. Trump justifies the shooting; “It is like playing golf. Sometimes one misses a putt and takes another shot.” Seven times? What kind of house is this?
A storm of climate change presses relentlessly upon us, a storm of fire and flood. This storm Trump denies. He ridicules those who warn of its approach. It is time to listen to science.
I saw stars shine above Abraham’s Tent in the Judean Desert like pinholes in the night sky; heaven breathes. You also breathe the breath of the universe. You shine like a star with heavens light over a house built upon rock. Vote early as if your star shines in our universe because it does.
Richard Collins
Punta Gorda
