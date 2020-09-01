Editor:
He said of the Charlottesville white supremacists, “… they are fine people too.” OK, maybe they are. He said of Democrats, “They are crazy people. They’ve gone totally stone cold crazy.” OK, but maybe a bit of over-reach there. But he continues on, “These people (Democrats) have gone insane. They want to tax you $4 trillion, take away all guns, fund late term abortions, and allow low income housing (Blacks) to abolish the suburbs.” Phew, that’s a lot.
But wait, there’s more. Trump asserts that the QAnon folks are fine people too. And they have said that Democrats, “extract hormones from the blood of kidnapped children just prior to having sex with them, killing them and eating their remains.” In short, “Democrats are cannibalistic pedophile Satanists.” Now I really do think he has gone way too far.
I guess if I had to choose between Biden and Trump, I would look more for a political platform then I would a sacrificial stone altar inside a circle inside a pentagram inside the basement of a pizza parlor. Yeah, that is what I would look for first, an actual platform.
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
