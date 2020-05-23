Editor:
What a surprise. Trump gets rid of another scientist. It's amazing a man with a sixth grade vocabulary is the smartest man on earth.
For all you Trumpers I hope your following Dr. Trump's prescription take one dose dose hydroxychloroquine and two doses of Lysol and call him in the morning, that's if you wake up. Peace out.
Stephen Barrows
Port Charlotte
