When President Trump withheld congressionally-authorized financial aid to coerce a foreign ally into providing dirt on a political rival — an act for which he was impeached — he was risking the lives of our Ukrainian allies.
Now, through his negligence, over 2,500 Americans have died from the Caronovirus pandemic and it is evident many more will die.
In the situation with Ukraine, it was shown the president committed impeachable offenses. Republican senators determined that although these crimes were serious, they did not rise to the level of removing Trump from office.
The crime the president has committed in the instance of the pandemic is called negligent manslaughter, “an omission to act or a failure to perform a duty.”
After taking office, President Trump fired White House experts who had warned President Obama of the threats of a pandemic. In January of this year, when medical experts and security officials were sounding the alarm about a pandemic, Trump chose to mislead the public by calling the virus a “Democrat hoax” intended to harm his administration.
For several critical weeks, he continued to delay action until the grim death count caused him to change course, withdrawing, for example, his absurd suggestion that we all gather in church on Easter. As we speak, he is withholding federal assistance and threatening the lives of American citizens living in states with governors he doesn’t like.
If that’s not an omission to act — and therefore a crime — I can’t imagine what is.
William Welsch
Punta Gorda
