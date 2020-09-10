Editor:
I served in the military over 20 years and retired in 1973. While I was on active duty I served in Illinois, Greenland, Germany,Florida, Vietnam and Utah.
The Commander in Chief of the military is the President of the United States and I must say the presidents during my years of service were very supportive of the military.
During a briefing by our Intelligence Service some months ago President Trump was advised that the Russians were paying a bounty to our enemies in Afghanistan for each American military member killed.
President Trump has taken no action and as far as we know it is still going on.
I never dreamed that an American President would not stick up for our troops who are putting their lives on the line for us. How can anyone condone such action?
I am a Republican but I am not voting for President Trump in November.
Richard L. Holt
Port Charlotte
