Editor:
Now that the COVID-19 virus has begun to slow, I am very much in favor of starting America back to work, as long as it is according to a well-thought out plan of a series of steps, and as long as the market determines what to produce. America had to give up its freedom to defeat this pandemic; now we want it back.
The left is salivating over this chance, not only to defeat President Trump, but also over this opportunity to turn this country into a collectivist society like Cuba.
For seniors like me, however, who have been closeted away for weeks to limit the chances of an infection, opening up America poses a problem: if we have been and are successful, we have no immunity and cannot return to our previous roles. We may need to wait until there is widespread availability of a vaccine that will protect us.
I pray that President Trump will trust his instincts and not rely too much on Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx in deciding when and how to put America back to work. Their vision is too limited. Trump's instincts built our greatest economy and defeated ISIS, and he has been right about China, about open borders and about closing borders with China and Europe.
Whatever the president does, the corrupt media will continue to castigate him. I'm not sure how we got so many so-called journalists who are so ignorant of history and are such arrogant liars.
Russell Wilcox
Port Charlotte
