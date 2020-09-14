Editor:
We are living in Trump’s America and he is partly responsible for the many problems we face today. His lack of leadership and incompetency in handling the pandemic has resulted in far more deaths than in most countries. Canada has less than half the number of Covid-19 deaths per million of population. As a result, the economic damage from the pandemic is worse than it would have been.
His divisive populism has contributed to the violent demonstrations over racial and social injustice. Instead of uniting the country, he blames only one side for the violence. He has referred to the protestors as terrorists and thugs, even those that are demonstrating peacefully. Please also remember his racist claim that Obama was not born in America.
Finally, recent natural disasters are partly due to human caused global warming, which represents the most serious threat to our well-being in the future. It is already contributing to extreme weather and will only get worse. Instead of leading the world to deal with this threat, he has undermined efforts to rely more upon clean renewable energy sources. His withdrawal from the Paris climate accords is indicative of his lack of leadership, at a time when other countries are doing much more to reduce carbon emissions. America, who has emitted more carbon into the atmosphere than any other country, should be the leader in this effort.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.