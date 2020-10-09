Editor:
At no other time in history has there been a more clear choice between the two political parties; two visions, two philosophies, two agendas for America’s future.
Studying these choices, I have determined that President Trump is more of a leader than politician, a builder of skyscrapers and world class hotels. He works tirelessly for free to fulfull his promises, and could easily resume his former opulent lifestyle if he were to tire from the daily abuses. He clearly doesn’t need this job as much as America needs him.
Joe Biden has served in government for over 47 years and his biggest accomplishment to date is surviving two brain aneurysms and three strokes and accumulating a massive personal fortune. In 1983 and again in 1993 he cast the deciding vote to tax up to 85% of our Social Security benefits. Never a friend of the working class or retirees, he now wants to raise taxes again, including those on our 401K and IRA savings plans. (As per page 78 of the Democrat Party platform).
I am voting for Donald Trump because I want America to be a safe place with police protection and equal justice under the law, as well as preserving our 2nd Amendment rights to self protection, respecting the sanctity of life, providing for school choice, great employment opportunities and a limitless future for all Americans.
T. Lee Watson
Port Charlotte
