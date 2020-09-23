Editor:
If I hear this canard one more time I will inject myself with bleach.
It is the Trump administration's mantra "the reason we have so many COVID cases is that we do the most, best testing." If we did less testing we would have less cases. "Poppycock."
Consider: 1,000 people are tested and 200 test positive. There would be 200 known cases. If the same 1,000 were not tested, what would change ? We would still have 200 cases, unknown cases.
According to Trump, if there were no testing, there would be no cases.
Testing not does increase the number of coronovirus cases. Testing tells us the number of known cases. If not a single test were administered we would still have the same number of cases, unknown.
Is it that our self-proclaimed genius President can not understand this simple concept; or are his sycophants afraid to tell hi ? Or, does he prefer to put out misinformation? That couldn't be it, could it? The toadies will lap it up regardless.
Despite the logic of the situation, the Trump administration continues push this misleading scenario. Why? Put simply, they want to minimize the pandemic. Make it go away. Deny, deny, ignore, ignore. There is no epidemic sweeping the country. Trump is like the proverbial ostrich.
BTW closely review the details of Trump's less than "total" travel ban on China.
From day one Trump saw the pandemic as a political problem, not a public health issue.
Don't you get it yet.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
