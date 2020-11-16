Editor:
It looks like Trump cried wolf one time too many. His habitual lying has caught up with him. Not only is America celebrating the whole world is.
We can now regain the respect around the world that was lost. I find it interesting that more foreign diplomats have congratulated Biden than Republicans except for dictators like Putin, Xi and Kim.
Speaks volumes doesn't it!
For those in his base that still believe his lies and question anonymous sources the reason these people remain anonymous is because he has destroyed many career government employees lives because they saw what was going on and spoke out. These are the true patriots who sacrificed their careers and spoke the truth to save our country. Unlike the cowardly Republicans who are more concerned about their future instead of the future of this great nation.
I guess one consolation is that Trump's new outfit will match the color of his face — prison orange. Lock him up.
Steve Barrows
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.