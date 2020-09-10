Editor:
Am I the only one who heard Donald Trump on the campaign trail telling the American people that he was the only one who could stop the carnage occurring in America? Now after almost four years of his administration when he had power to do something, the carnage and divisiveness is worse than ever.
Now he has the audacity to try and tell us again that only he can stop the carnage that will occur if Joe Biden is elected president. He must think the American people are really stupid to buy into this false promise a second time.
One of most important jobs for a president is to create unity, and Trump has spewed hate and division wherever he goes.
Lowell (Bud) Grieves
Punta Gorda
