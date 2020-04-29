Editor:
While considering President Trump’s response to the coronavirus, I remembered an incident from years ago. In the early 1980s, I worked for an accounting firm that had purchased a new software package and hired an IT manager to administer it.
He found that, intermittently, the program would “crash” and he would get the error message KMA-YOYO. Finally tracking down the programmer who had designed the package, he asked what the problem was. The programmer told him that, just before release, they discovered a flaw that, if things were aligned just right (or, in this case, just wrong) the system would “crash”.
Because of the money already spent, the hype, and the need to publish, they released it anyway. What was the error message: KMA-YOYO? According to the programmer, it was, “Kiss My A** - You’re On Your Own”. In looking at the response to the pandemic, consider the lack of testing even though everyone agrees that this will be necessary before the country can return to normalcy.
Consider the fact that no effort was made to establish a central control for securing and distributing needed PPE and ventilators (per the president, in this war, the federal government is only “the back-up"), that the president “suggests” guidelines and then doesn’t follow them himself and that there is truly no national policy with regard to dealing with the coronavirus emergency. Like the programmer, President Trump’s message to America’s governors and the American people is: KMA - you're on you're own!
Dean K. Tomlin
Port Charlotte
