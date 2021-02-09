Editor:
Well the Republicans have quickly given up the title of the law and order party, apparently enforcing the law only applies to brown people or gay people but the mostly white mob that stormed the Capitol, well its divulsive to discuss that, we should move on from that. Talking about that isn't unifying, and various other sideways answers.
Remember when Trump was talking about mobs and looters and Democrats? Wasn't the Capitol riot a mob? Wasn't there looting? But he loves them. He said so in a tweet. The sad part is that this continues to go on with members of both houses fanning the fire to get votes and money and hold on to positions they are morally unqualified for.
The trial of Donald Trump must proceed . I would prefer it in a court of law rather than a Senate trail where almost half of the jurors have already made up their minds to acquit. This is the second time in four years that the Republicans have shielded one of their own from the consequences of their actions and just like a unpunished child the child will continue to misbehave until there are some consequences of their actions or some punishment meted out.
After the first impeachment Trump claimed he was vindicated. After the Russia investigation he claimed he was cleared. These actions without consequences just encourage his misbehaving. You wouldn't raise your child this way. Shouldn't we expect more from a ex-president
John Whitmire
Arcadia
