Editor:
Throughout history, diseases have originated in different countries, including the U.S. The response has been contain, treat, cure, prevent. The President has instead decided to play the blame game.
I blame him. This virus originated in China in 2019. Had Trump not removed the health agent placed in China to monitor such problems, and disbanded the U.S. pandemic team, results could have been different. The grand gesture of halting flights from China was mostly irrelevant as 1,300 such flights had already occurred and the virus was already present in Europe, our probable source of infection.
President Trump did little early in the pandemic except to call it a hoax to remove him from office, claim that just a few people were infected, that it was under control and that it would magically disappear in April with the warmer weather. While we account for approximately 4% of the world's population, we currently have approximately 30% of the world's cases.
Poor preparedness, lack of testing, lack of isolation, lack of tracing have contributed to this. The job of a president is to protect American citizens not to seek adulation from governors or to send PPEs overseas. While other countries have handled the pandemic much more successfully, our administration is more concerned with the economy and Wall Street than our lives.
There is a new version of Russian roulette in America. It is called dying for the Dow. I, for one, am not playing.
Barbara Deeble
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.