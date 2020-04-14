Editor:
Feb. 28 at a political rally Trump said this, referring to COVID-1: "This is the new Democratic hoax. We have 15 cases, it could have been a lot more but we got it early." Today, April 4, we have close to 300,000 cases and 7,000 deaths. Good thing he got it early.
If you have the stomach for it, listen to his daily virus update with your eyes closed, and think back to when you were in 3rd-4th-or 5th grade reading class. Listening to him read brings you right back there.
Anyone who believes he wasn't embarrassed by the Navy captain wanting to protect his crew, and that he wasn't behind his getting relieved of his command, I have some oceanfront property in Arizona you can have cheap.
Surprisingly though, he didn't blame Obama for the captain's firing.
Jean DelBonis
Rotonda West
