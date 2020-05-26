Editor:

President Trump recently made two statements about the Covid-19 pandemic that are eye openers. In his push to open the economy versus the CDC's safety guidelines for us all, he alleged that Democrats are just doing this to ruin the economy and make him look bad in the coming election. What?

This isn't a matter of how many human lives are lost (right now about 70,000 in the U.S.)? It's all about him and whether he gets re-elected? Also he said he wasn't in favor of so much testing. It might make "us" look bad. In other words, the perception of reality matters, not reality itself.

What these two statements clearly reveal is that he sees himself as the most important value to America. Not lives, or suffering, but his re-election. Testing might save many lives and scientists have been working hard toward that. But because it might make "us" look bad, maybe those lives don't matter so much.

Truly folks who are unemployed and struggling have a legitimate concern about the economy and we should hear them and help while trying to balance safety into the equation. But we should do all we can do compassionately, not to win an election for anybody.

Dorothy Gaylord

Punta Gorda

