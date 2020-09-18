Editor:
Former Florida governor Jeb Bush once said, "leadership is not about attacking people and disparaging people. Leadership is about creating serious strategy to deal with the threats of our time."
The country is in the middle of picking a leader right now for the presidency. Our military has defined "traits" to look for in a leader: bearing, physical courage, moral courage, decisiveness, dependability, enthusiasm, initiative, integrity, judgment, justice, professional knowledge, loyalty, tact and unselfishness.
On July 21, 2016 Donald J. Trump said, "I have a message for all of you, that crime and violence that today affects our nation will soon - and I mean very soon - come to an end. Beginning on January 20th of 2017, safety will be restored. The most basic duty of government is to defend the lives of its citizens. Any government that fails to do so is a government that is unworthy to lead."
Now as president, Donald Trump comments on the rioting in our streets, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts...".
Mr. Trump stokes the fires of division, breaks our established norms, creates constant chaos and lies to fit his distracting narratives. He routinely abuses his power, is completely bereft of ethics and humility, and has no established morals or empathy.
Being a maligned quirk of nature, Trump can't help himself. He is the first president to be a complete sociopath. Using Trump's July 2016 campaign speech, he is definitely "unworthy to lead". We must change our leadership this 2020 election.
Carleton Parsons
Punta Gorda
