Editor:
After his recent speech to the nation, Trump sycophants, apologists, toadies and bootlickers have got to admit: the man has no leadership skills whatsoever. He couldn't lead a crowd of lemmings over a cliff.
Consider this 9 minute 30 second "pep talk" to the nation. He could not have been more lackluster nor less inspiring. His affect was deadpan. He seemed sleepy. He moped through the speech. Was he sedated?
Did he think his dour demeanor gave the speech a sense of gravitas? Or, was it his sincere caring look? Yeah, that's it sincerity and caring, his hallmarks.
He made at least five misstatements from a prepared text, which later needed to be corrected/explained by the White House. First there would be a 30 day suspension of all travel from Europe. Exemptions were added later. Ireland and the UK were exempted because they have the lowest infection rates (factually not true). There will be trade restrictions; there will not be trade restrictions. Insurers will waive co-payments for coronavirus treatment. Not true: for shots only. He labeled it a "foreign" virus. If he meant to say "it originated in China" why didn't he say that? Flip/flop on China. How many times have we heard "What he meant to say was......." .
If staff writers wrote this speech, they should be looking for new jobs. This debacle has Trump's fingerprints all over it: using simplistic language, ineffective delivery, poorly developed action plans, no attention to unintended consequences, sowing confusion and misdirection.
John J. Marshall
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.