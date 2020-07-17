Editor:
A recent letter writer declared that those who stand behind President Trump are just like him: racist, misogynist, homophobic, liar, unpatriotic, void of feeling, void of compassion, a con and disgraceful. The writer went on to say that if they liked him so much, they would not mind being described by the hateful terms used above.
What the writer doesn’t comprehend is that many Trump supporters don’t always like the way he talks or acts, but they do like the policies he proposes and fights to implement – policies they believe are good for the country and for society. These policies enforce immigration laws, protect the lives of unborn babies, protect people of faith from being forced to violate their religious beliefs and protect the electorate from voter fraud. These policies support the police, not defund them, support school choice for under-served children, maintain the Electoral College and impose tariffs on dishonest trading partners to level the playing field. These policies prohibit rioters from destroying government property, eliminate high profile killers of American troops, enthusiastically support the nation of Israel, enact criminal justice reform, and support increased funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
I conclude from the writer’s comments that she does not favor these policies. That’s her choice, but I believe Trump backers believe he deserves their support because his policies are good for the country and its citizens despite the shortcomings of the leader who strives to enact them.
Noel Hyde
Punta Gorda
