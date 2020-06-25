Editor:
Those who fail to remember their history will be condemned to repeat it. We had a president in history who systematically tried to eliminate a minority of people, the genocide of Native Americans by Andrew Jackson, who just happens to be Trump’s favorite. We can parallel the elimination of another minority of people, our Hispanic community by using new laws that imprison, torture and weaken them. They are now the forgotten ones.
The Black Lives Matter movement is important, as it is proving, that once again, how a racist and corrupt government system can get away with torturing, killing and unjust incarcerations of a minority. We, who remember history, will not back down and will rid our society of those elected officials.
There is also a global pandemic of a deadly virus, that is being ignored by Republican leaders because they fear a reprisal from this cruel president who does not care who he hurts in his pursuit of fame, fortune and re-election. To expect rally attendees to sign a waiver excluding him and his associates from lawsuits, housing them on infected cruise ships, not wearing masks, no social distancing is in itself criminal.
The buffoonery and lunacy…..? We the people, are at a precipice. Do we continue to allow this affront to moral and common decency on our people, or do we stand up, fight back by using our voices and especially, our right to vote.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
