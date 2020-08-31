Editor:
I am just a really, really old guy, a fiscally conservative Republican for more decades than I care to count. But the respectable party I knew has disappeared before my eyes.
It pains me to say these few things, but to be honest with myself and my Republican Party I have to. We have put into the White House an incompetent, irrational, vindictive person who disdains a president’s responsibilities and limitations. He admires our former enemies who are dictatorial, and he acts as if he wants to be like them. At the same time he has alienated most of our allies. My Republican senators tolerate and support President Trump’s bungles and, led like sheep by Senator Mitch McConnell, are afraid to offend President Trump and their own constituencies. President Trump’s attempt to cripple the U.S. Postal Service is clearly a blatant, politically motivated attempt to disenfranchise the people who might not vote for him in November.
Although I remain a traditional Republican, I fear for the future of our country if President Trump is returned to office.
Last week I heard President Trump say that the President of the U.S. has absolute authority. If he does you can throw out the Constitution. Maybe we already have.
Carmon Coker
Punta Gorda
