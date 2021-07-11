Editor:
In a C-SPAN survey published in June 2021, 142 distinguished presidential historians ranked our 45 presidents, starting with Washington through Trump.
Presidents were ranked based on 10 leadership qualities, such as public persuasion, moral authority, crisis management, vision and administrative skills. Trump does not have much to brag about. Trump received the lowest scores for leadership by any commander-in-chief who has ever served in the White House in nearly 170 years, since Franklin Pierce in 1853.
Trump received his best score on public persuasion in which he came in 3rd out of 45. On moral authority and administrative skills, he was ranked dead last. Since 2009, presidents Lincoln, Washington, FDR and Theodore Roosevelt have been ranked as the top four presidents without change. Meanwhile, Pierce, Andrew Johnson and Buchanan have been ranked as the bottom three. This year, Trump received the same total score as Pierce, the 3rd worst president in our 231-year history of presidencies.
So, for those who continue to support the twice-impeached president, you might want to think about how a nonpartisan group of expert presidential historians view his presidential qualities.
Harold Bruyere
Port Charlotte
