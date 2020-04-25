Editors:
Please compare responses: coronavirus vs H1N1. U.S. intel learned of COVID-19 in November and a fully vetted daily briefing of intelligence reached Trump in early January. When he 'shut down' travel from China, he didn't make any provisions for testing or isolating 1000s returning from China. He took no actions to secure testing from the WHO. For weeks, he downplayed cases in the U.S. and the risk they represented.
When Obama learned of a threat from H1N1, a similar pending pandemic, he immediately declared a public health emergency which released appropriate amounts of money for dealing with it. As soon as statute allowed (i.e. when more states were involved) he declared a national health emergency. Trump had time: he golfed and held rallies.
If Trump had followed a science-based path, as Obama did, he would have declared a public health emergency on Jan. 1, the day after the first notification by the WHO. He would have established and followed the advice of a team led by experts — virologists, epidemiologists and others — not a fellow science-denier and a son-in-law. We would have been prepared, on the national level, in a nation where our economy depends on travel between states and easy access to markets. Instead, needlessly, we have 1000s of Americans dead, a disastrously shredded economy and a looming recession or worse. We still don’t have the testing we desperately need. Such are the wages for denying facts and science and abdicating strong leadership in favor of a rosy outlook and cheerleading.
Sheila Jaeger
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.