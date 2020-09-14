Editor:
This weekend I went out and placed two Biden signs, right next to Trump signs, not on private property. It took all of 36 hours for some kind hearted Trumpster to take them out of the ground.
I have known all along that Trump's people are afraid of free speech and will not acccept my rights. It’s ok for them to gather all weekend and scream and shout about their rights, but like Trump they are bullies.
Thank you.
Janet Mullen
Punta Gorda
