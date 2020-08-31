Editor:
The Make America God Awful (MAGA) crowd have unfortunately been successful.
Trump loves to place his name (brand) on things. The USA has more coronavirus deaths than any place else so it is appropriate to brand the virus as the Trump virus.
Over 176,000 deaths (worst in the world) due to the Trump virus and still no plan from Trump to prevent the spread.
Worst economic cost in the world due to bad governance from Trump in containing the Trump virus.
We should as a very advanced nation have been the best in the world but with a god awful response from Trump we are the worst.
Trump’s elder sister, a retired judge, says Trump is a liar and can’t be trusted. Some trusted Trump when he said the Trump virus was a hoax. But, 176,000 mostly avoidable deaths, an economy in ruins and a ballooning of the debt is the result of a naïve trust in Trump.
Four more years of lies from Trump makes no sense. If his sister doesn’t trust him why should we?
Let’s all be wise and agree that Trump and his lies are a risk to all our lives.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.