Editor:

The Make America God Awful (MAGA) crowd have unfortunately been successful.

Trump loves to place his name (brand) on things. The USA has more coronavirus deaths than any place else so it is appropriate to brand the virus as the Trump virus.

Over 176,000 deaths (worst in the world) due to the Trump virus and still no plan from Trump to prevent the spread.

Worst economic cost in the world due to bad governance from Trump in containing the Trump virus.

We should as a very advanced nation have been the best in the world but with a god awful response from Trump we are the worst.

Trump’s elder sister, a retired judge, says Trump is a liar and can’t be trusted. Some trusted Trump when he said the Trump virus was a hoax. But, 176,000 mostly avoidable deaths, an economy in ruins and a ballooning of the debt is the result of a naïve trust in Trump.

Four more years of lies from Trump makes no sense. If his sister doesn’t trust him why should we?

Let’s all be wise and agree that Trump and his lies are a risk to all our lives.

Douglas Kennedy

Punta Gorda

