Editor:

I just received a mailing from the IRS informing me that I have a stimulus payment on the way thanks to President Trump. (I received the payment weeks ago).

Upon closer scrutiny I noticed that the letterhead was not from the IRS (although the mailing envelope was) and it was from "The White House" Washington.

It must have cost our government millions to send this mailing out to all the Social Security recipients who will thank President Trump for his benevolence.

The "IRS" mailing was even blatantly signed by our ego driven President.

God help our country.

And he pulled it off  … at our expense. This goes on every day with the "leaders" in the White House.

Arthur Falbo

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments