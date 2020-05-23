Editor:

I understand why you voted for him. But to still stand behind him says more about you than it does about him. It says you are exactly like him. This continued support calls into question your morals, your character and your values.

It says that you are racist, misogynistic, homophobic, a liar, unpatriotic, void of feeling, void of compassion, and a con because that is the only thing he is. He is a disgrace to this country and so are you.

Now, Trump supporters, I bet you will be angry and say that I am calling you names. If you like him so much why would you mind being described by the very words that characterize him??

Nancy McCune

Englewood

