Editor:
I understand why you voted for him. But to still stand behind him says more about you than it does about him. It says you are exactly like him. This continued support calls into question your morals, your character and your values.
It says that you are racist, misogynistic, homophobic, a liar, unpatriotic, void of feeling, void of compassion, and a con because that is the only thing he is. He is a disgrace to this country and so are you.
Now, Trump supporters, I bet you will be angry and say that I am calling you names. If you like him so much why would you mind being described by the very words that characterize him??
Nancy McCune
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.