A few weeks ago, a woman wrote that she feared for her children being raised in a “communist” society.
Darlin', you’re obviously not paying attention, or watching too much FOX. What is clearly happening over the past 6 – 7 years is identical to what happened in Germany during the 1930s. Fascism is at our doorstep, knocking rigorously at the door of our democracy. Republicans, the party of Proud Boys, Faith Keepers, KKK, and other right wing terrorist groups, are targeting our freedom and all that most Americans cherish.
Manafort, Gates, ex-Gen Flynn, Cohen, Kurson, Stone, Bannon, Papadopoulos ,Lewandowski, Perscale, Nadir, Broidy — Trump associates that have been indicted, convicted, and/or have spent time in prison, making his administration far and away the most corrupt in American history, bar none. We have witnessed the evolution of a traitor and the leader of the American Taliban (Trump terrorists). The assault on the Capitol on January 6 was a terrorist attack on America.
These Trump terrorists must be treated as terrorists, nothing less. The Republican attempts to whitewash the whole thing makes you wonder how many were involved. “Even today we live with hate and mistrust that comes with prejudice and ignorance. We must continue to educate those who promote hatred andi ntolerance in our neighborhoods, in our nation and in our world.” (Holocaust Museum)
Thank you, President Biden, for heroically dealing with the disasters Trump left behind: Trump virus, the second worst economic disaster, and the worst “treaty” in history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.