A few weeks ago, a woman wrote that she feared for her children being raised in a “communist” society.

Darlin', you’re obviously not paying attention, or watching too much FOX. What is clearly happening over the past 6 – 7 years is identical to what happened in Germany during the 1930s. Fascism is at our doorstep, knocking rigorously at the door of our democracy. Republicans, the party of Proud Boys, Faith Keepers, KKK, and other right wing terrorist groups, are targeting our freedom and all that most Americans cherish.

Manafort, Gates, ex-Gen Flynn, Cohen, Kurson, Stone, Bannon, Papadopoulos ,Lewandowski, Perscale, Nadir, Broidy — Trump associates that have been indicted, convicted, and/or have spent time in prison, making his administration far and away the most corrupt in American history, bar none. We have witnessed the evolution of a traitor and the leader of the American Taliban (Trump terrorists). The assault on the Capitol on January 6 was a terrorist attack on America.

These Trump terrorists must be treated as terrorists, nothing less. The Republican attempts to whitewash the whole thing makes you wonder how many were involved. “Even today we live with hate and mistrust that comes with prejudice and ignorance. We must continue to educate those who promote hatred andi ntolerance in our neighborhoods, in our nation and in our world.” (Holocaust Museum)

Thank you, President Biden, for heroically dealing with the disasters Trump left behind: Trump virus, the second worst economic disaster, and the worst “treaty” in history.

Christopher Nelson

Punta Gorda

