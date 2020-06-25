Editor:
Policy differences with Trump are secondary, knowing they tend to work themselves out over time through the re-balancing process of elections. The problem is with his character and the potential severity of its impact on our country and democracy.
There is nothing like the challenges of trying times and adversity to expose core strengths and weaknesses. During the past months, weeks and even days, this has been on full display. The problem for us all, including those who forgive his flaws by labeling them as refreshingly unconventional, is when his character drives decisions and judgments in a dangerous and harmful way. That time is now.
Laid bare is his complete inability to feel, let alone, provide empathy at a time of national tragedy. Instead we see his insatiable need for attention, adulation and approval. Then we are forced to deal with his ingrained mode of operation, exercising power. Above all else, power is what he seeks, needs and uses to deal with his external world. He wields it blatantly in a self-serving and malicious manner, stoking fear and division instead of calm and unity, as a way to retain it. Sadly, he sees power as the ability to coerce compliance rather than an opportunity to lead a nation through turbulent times. Our adversaries must be thrilled at our current situation.
This should bother us all as an election approaches, our opportunity to exercise our power, while we still have it.
Bob Tompkins
Rotonda West
