The curtain is tattered and torn. The wizard has nowhere left to hide. This week Donald Trump revealed his re-election strategy. If he doesn’t think he can win, he will cheat.
Not just the usual cheating, he does that constantly. This is blockbuster, world-class, mega-cheating. He will deny Americans their most sacred Constitutional right — free and fair elections.
He will put Americans in pandemic danger by eliminating our opportunity to vote by mail, something he and his family do all the time. He will cripple the U.S. Postal Service by directing his stooge, Louis DeJoy, to slow down and restrict the Postal Service. Claiming, without a shred of evidence, that vote-by-mail will be fraudulent.
This slowdown will also restrict the delivery of life-saving medicines, retirement checks, essential documents, and the cards and letters from friends and family that are a lifeline for so many Americans. Especially in rural communities that Trump claims are “his people.”
Americans have fought and died for the right to vote, and we will not lose that right in the face of a dictator. Be informed. Follow the guidance of your local political party. Vote early and vote to restore Democracy.
Edward White
North Port
