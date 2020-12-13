Editor:
Remember the phrase, presented to us as kids by our parents, "if (name) told you to jump off a cliff, would you?” Thinking, what a stupid question. Well, it seems there are those who are willing, as they blindly follow the misrepresentations of those in power.
Remember the 700 Club that bilked millions of dollars from unsuspecting and innocent followers in the name of the Lord?
Or McCarthyism that destroyed thousands of innocent people's careers and lives in the name of justice? Whose justice? The people in power who misinform, lie and distort the truth.
History does repeat itself, no matter how ugly, racist, and prejudiced. It has been a struggle to maintain any form of decency in our government because of people who choose to manipulate our laws, words and actions, against us. The hypocrisy is in their rationalization of their words and actions to deceive. As they point a finger of false name-calling blame, three more are pointing back at them for their devious actions.
Trust is a powerful emotion, one that is earned knowing that those to whom you give it will not harm your balance in life. All that has been taken from us by corruption, greed and lies. I believe and trust in our Democratic Republic and U.S. Constitution, and will elect only those who share my values. Soon we will have a government restored that will work for the people, by the people and of the people, not corporate greed and foreign interests. May 2021 be our beacon of hope.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
