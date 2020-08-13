Editor:
Vanessa Oliver has supported economic development in Charlotte County for years. She and other business professionals have spent countless hours working with potential clients as well as governmental councils encouraging business growth. Oliver is aware of the financial impact the Airport has on Charlotte County – $1.2 billion – so her focus will be to bring more opportunities while still keeping costs low.
Bob Starr has self-serving reasons for wanting to be on the Authority. As an example, to divert planes from flying over his residence. I live in Deep Creek and when I hear planes coming in over my home I am happy because that means economic and tourism impacts. Starr is also interested in changing the financial model of how the Airport is structured. Why? It has been a successful model for years.
As the former and now retired Charlotte County administrator I have worked with many elected officials. Trust me – Vanessa Oliver is the candidate we want on our Airport Authority Board.
Ray Sandrock
Punta Gorda
