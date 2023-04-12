All of you libs that said my husband was wrong about President Trump wanting National Guardsmen on Jan 6th, Here’s the congressional testimony.
Trump’s Defense Secretary Christopher Miller told a House of Representatives panel that he spoke with Trump on Jan. 3, three days before Jan 6. According to Miller's testimony, Trump asked during that meeting whether the D.C mayor had requested National Guard troops for Jan. 6,
Trump told Miller to "fill" the request, the former defense secretary testified. Miller said Trump told him: "Do whatever is necessary to protect demonstrators that were executing their constitutionally protected rights." Miller testified that he was concerned in the days before Jan. 6 that sending National Guard troops to Washington would fan fears of a military coup or that Trump advisers were advocating martial law. Miller made the remarks during a contentious hearing held by the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating security failures in the days leading up to the rally. Miller testified that the U.S. military was deliberately restrained that day.
For some reason he hasn’t seen one of you libs fact check his letters about the Biden crime family and the millions of dollars this family has taken for themselves with no services provided. Basically political shakedowns of foreign countries using the Biden name, evidence of these “business dealings” is overwhelming, but you continue to ignore them. Google Tony Bobulinski, one of Hunter's business partners for the truth.
