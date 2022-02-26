Trump was right the whole time about the fake news.
We know now there was no Russian collusion, no bounties on servicemen. Ninety-nine percent of you had never used the word “insurrectionists” in your whole life, much less know what it meant until the media gave you that word. Looks like a bunch of trespassers that are pleading guilty now.
Trump’s exact interpretation regarding Charlottesville was two sides came to peacefully protest, and two sides came looking for trouble. Truth. "Demorats" vilified Trump in this very same paper for Covid deaths. Not one of you have said a word after we passed 900k under sleepy Joe.
Now we find out it’s the Democrats, that have been lying, spying, and cheating. Durham has revealed so far that lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to “infiltrate” computer servers to Trump Tower starting in 2015, and continued while he was in the White House. Neustar Information Services, was on Biden’s campaign payroll, the same cyber security firm at the center of Durham’s probe.
Obama, Biden, National Security advisor Sullivan, and FBI director Comey in the Oval Office, all with the knowledge that they were spying on Trump all this time. They made up false conversations that a Russian bank and Trump were colluding. So with what everyone knows now, you want us to believe that these same "Demorats" couldn’t “infiltrate” our 2020 elections in there favor either? Not a chance.
