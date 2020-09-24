Editor:
It is clear this election will not be decided on policy differences, critical issues, rational discussion or informed decision-making. Instead, it will be based on raw, emotional reaction. Fear is the playing field upon which this election will be decided.
Whether it is fear of lawlessness and anarchy, or fear of Trump and his character, the broadcast media play to their respective audiences with a steady stream of slanted doomsday predictions. This message is then amplified by social media sources, the veracity and origin of which are often questionable.
Tragically however, this election will not lessen the fear level in our country. The broadcast and social media will see to that as they continually feed you what you want to hear, simply reinforcing your existing, long held beliefs. As long as that dynamic produces ratings and thus revenue, the media sources won't change.
Thus it is left to us to change our viewing patterns. Let's acknowledge our greatness has been our ability to assimilate opposing views over time and Presidencies. Let's also acknowledge our particular viewpoint isn't necessarily the truth. It's formed by the influences in your life, your unique family, circumstances and experiences.
We all, however right we think we are, need to expose ourselves to different influences. Sample other information sources. Change your channel. You just might find what you've been watching has a whole other reasonable side, not quite as scary.
Be a concerned citizen, your own person, and then vote your conscience as an informed citizen.
Bob Tompkins
Rotonda West
